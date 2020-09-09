Category: Supply Chain News

Skip to content
    February 9, 2021

    Container Availability Shows Positive Trends, but the Tide Hasn’t Turned Yet

  • 700 dockworkers at ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are hit with Covid, further intensifying labor and equipment shortages.

    January 20, 2021

    Outbreak of Covid Cases at Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Escalates an Already Fraught Situation

    January 19, 2021

    Carriers May Break from Blank Sailings at Chinese New Year, Providing Cues for 2021 Planning

    January 14, 2021

    Relief for Trapped Seafarers Could Require Last-Minute Rerouting of Cargo Ships

    January 12, 2021

    Brexit Reality Check: 7 Common Misunderstandings Under the New TCA

    December 8, 2020

    Five Predictions to Shape Supply Chains in 2021

    November 19, 2020

    Global Equipment Shortage Gums Up the Supply Chain

    September 9, 2020

    Peak Season Shipping Outlook Reflects this Year’s Freight Forwarding Volatility

