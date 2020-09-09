Category: Supply Chain News
February 9, 2021
Container Availability Shows Positive Trends, but the Tide Hasn’t Turned Yet
January 20, 2021
Outbreak of Covid Cases at Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach Escalates an Already Fraught Situation
January 19, 2021
Carriers May Break from Blank Sailings at Chinese New Year, Providing Cues for 2021 Planning
January 14, 2021
Relief for Trapped Seafarers Could Require Last-Minute Rerouting of Cargo Ships
January 12, 2021
Brexit Reality Check: 7 Common Misunderstandings Under the New TCA
December 8, 2020
Five Predictions to Shape Supply Chains in 2021
November 19, 2020
Global Equipment Shortage Gums Up the Supply Chain
September 9, 2020
Peak Season Shipping Outlook Reflects this Year’s Freight Forwarding Volatility
Ready to Get Started?
Sign up for a Flexport account or ask to see our platform in action.