Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Tech Talks at Sea October Event
Back to Blog

October 22, 2019

Flexport Expands Tech Talks at Sea Event Series

Tags: 

Flexport Expands Tech Talks at Sea Event Series

Flexport Editorial Team
Flexport Editorial Team

October 22, 2019

In the past month, Flexport expanded its popular Tech Talks at Sea event series by hosting its fourth semi-annual event in San Francisco and its first in Chicago (titled Tech Talks On The Lake). The Tech Talks series features presentations and discussions with leaders from Flexport and other Bay Area technology companies. Jump to youranchorname

About 150 people attended the San Francisco October 9 event, which focused on “Vision”– the myriad ways technology can let us visualize and see things that might not otherwise be clear. Through four short, TED-type sessions, speakers explored this theme along with fellow engineers, designers, and product managers from around the Bay. Our featured speakers included:

  • James Chen, Flexport Chief Technology Officer
  • Susy Schöneberg, Head of Flexport.org
  • Silvia Vergani, Flexport Senior Director of Research
  • Ankur Dahiya, Flexport Engineering Manager
  • Emma Alexander, Postdoctoral Researcher at UC Berkeley's Center for Innovation in Vision and Optics

Back in September, the same panel of speakers – with Justin Bozonier, Flexport Senior Data Scientist, in place of Emma Alexander – engaged with 200 attendees as they enjoyed an evening of conversation and networking on Lake Michigan.


A big thanks to everyone who attended and helped make these such exciting and successful events. Watch for more Tech Talks at Sea – as Flexport expands the program beyond San Francisco into more cities across the U.S. and around the globe.

Follow Flexport on Twitter and stay connected with us for updates on future events. We hope to see you there!

About the Author

Flexport Editorial Team
Flexport Editorial Team

October 22, 2019

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

About this author

More from Flexport

  • GettyImages-1152215265

    Blog

    Blank Sailing Spike After Tariffs: What It Means for Your Supply Chain

  • Flexport Ocean Timeliness Indicator_HERO

    Blog

    Flexport Ocean Timeliness Indicator

  • White House GettyImages-603224136 (1)

    Blog

    Live Updates: Trump Administration Tariffs, Trade Policy Changes, and Impacts on Global Supply Chains