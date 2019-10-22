Flexport Expands Tech Talks at Sea Event Series

In the past month, Flexport expanded its popular Tech Talks at Sea event series by hosting its fourth semi-annual event in San Francisco and its first in Chicago (titled Tech Talks On The Lake). The Tech Talks series features presentations and discussions with leaders from Flexport and other Bay Area technology companies. Jump to youranchorname

About 150 people attended the San Francisco October 9 event, which focused on “Vision”– the myriad ways technology can let us visualize and see things that might not otherwise be clear. Through four short, TED-type sessions, speakers explored this theme along with fellow engineers, designers, and product managers from around the Bay. Our featured speakers included:

James Chen, Flexport Chief Technology Officer

Susy Schöneberg, Head of Flexport.org

Silvia Vergani, Flexport Senior Director of Research

Ankur Dahiya, Flexport Engineering Manager

Emma Alexander, Postdoctoral Researcher at UC Berkeley's Center for Innovation in Vision and Optics

Back in September, the same panel of speakers – with Justin Bozonier, Flexport Senior Data Scientist, in place of Emma Alexander – engaged with 200 attendees as they enjoyed an evening of conversation and networking on Lake Michigan.



A big thanks to everyone who attended and helped make these such exciting and successful events. Watch for more Tech Talks at Sea – as Flexport expands the program beyond San Francisco into more cities across the U.S. and around the globe.

Follow Flexport on Twitter and stay connected with us for updates on future events. We hope to see you there!