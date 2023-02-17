Skip to content
February 17, 2023

Supply Chain Snapshots - News of the Week (Feb. 17, 2023)

Friday, February 17, 2023

1. Relief Efforts in Turkey, Syria Face Logistical Hurdles

(Read on The Wall Street Journal)

Unseasonably cold and snowy weather is hampering international efforts to get aid and personnel into the regions of Turkey and Syria hit by major earthquakes last week. Flexport has committed an initial $250,000 from the Flexport.org fund to ship aid with our nonprofit and humanitarian partners as they respond to this emergency. For more information on ways you can help, please visit Flexport.org.

2. What’s in Store for Dwell Times, Blank Sailings and Cargo Capacity in 2023

(Read on Sourcing Journal)

Predictions and advice around current port dwell times, blank sailings and capacity availability as we dive deeper into 2023 from Flexport’s own Director of Ocean Trade Lane Management, Nathan Strang, and Kyle Beaulieu, Director of Ocean Strategy and Carrier Development.

3. Beleaguered Los Angeles Port Pins Hopes on 2nd-Half Rebound

(Read on FreightWaves)

In a recent press conference, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka predicted volumes through the port remaining low through the remainder of Q1 and into Q2. He followed that up by saying that the second half of the year was shaping up to be more robust, with some of the sailings that have been diverting to east coast ports returning once the ongoing labor talks reach a conclusion.

4. There’s a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain

(Read on CNBC)

As freight rates continue to drop, other aspects of the supply chain are putting pressure on consumer costs in other, less helpful ways. Specifically, the inventory gluts caused (in part) by slowing consumer spending, have led to warehousing prices shooting upward.

5. Retailers Hope To Bargain for Lower Ocean-Freight Rates

(Read on The Wall Street Journal)

With the wild ride freight rates have undergone over the last three years, retailers are hoping to settle back into a semblance of normalcy with their contract negotiations this year. A lowering of freight costs can, in turn, lead to a reduction in the price consumers pay for the final goods, which in turn can help ease inflationary pressures.

