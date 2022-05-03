Top Reasons for Shopping Cart Abandonment in 2022 (And How To Solve Them)

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

As an eCommerce merchant, you could be losing 75% of your sales to shopping cart abandonment, on average. Though this percentage varies by industry, all eCommerce businesses need to know what causes shopping cart abandonment and how to stop it.

If a consumer likes your product enough to add it to their cart, why might they choose not to complete the sale? Top reasons we see include:

Your shipping is too slow

Your shipping is too expensive

A discount didn't work or wasn't available

Not enough 'customer proof' reviews

Your checkout process is too confusing

You don’t have a ‘guest checkout’ option available

The shopper has concerns about payment security

The shopper is in the ‘research’ or ‘comparison’ phase

Read on to learn more about the common reasons for shopping cart abandonment and what your company can do about it.

Top Reasons for Shopping Cart Abandonment

Your Shipping Is Too Slow

Solution: Match expectations for same-day, 2-day, and 3-day delivery

Offering fast shipping options to shoppers is the most effective way to avoid shopping cart abandonment. Flexport fast shipping badges, for example, are proven to drive more sales by offering 1, 2, and 3-day delivery promises to customers based on their geographic location.

Though many consumers have now been trained to believe “affordable shipping” = free shipping, that doesn’t necessarily mean your brand can afford to cover the cost. If that’s the case, consider offering free shipping when a cart reaches a certain minimum, or allowing customers to cover the fast shipping fee for a discounted price.

Your Shipping Is Too Expensive

Solution: Display additional charges directly on your product listings

Be sure that you don’t have hazy or unclear pricing. In addition to offering free, fast shipping, avoid shopping cart abandonment with transparent pricing–including any added fees, taxes, or shipping and handling charges.

A Discount Didn’t Work or Wasn’t Available

Solution: Provide competitive offers and promotions

Most shopping cart abandonment occurs before the shopper reaches the checkout page. If your eCommerce business provides an incentive for making it to that “final sale,” shoppers are more likely to complete the purchase. For example, including popup promotions and special offers may encourage the customer to click “view cart” and complete their purchase.

Furthermore, if you’re able to show a price comparison to your top competitor with your price being the lowest option, a customer is more likely to complete their purchase.

Not Enough ‘Customer Proof’ Reviews

Solution: Encourage customers to leave both positive and negative reviews

Positive reviews about product quality, sizing, etc. encourage shoppers to make a purchase and build trust, while negative reviews can prevent dissatisfied customers and returns. While positive feedback is of course preferred, a happy customer is the ultimate end goal. So customer feedback of any kind is helpful to prevent shoppers from abandoning their carts.

After a shopper makes a purchase, send a follow-up email asking them to review the product. You can even offer an incentive in exchange for their review, such as being enrolled to win a gift card.

Your Checkout Process Is Too Confusing

Solution: Make the checkout process as easy and seamless as possible

Today’s society is fast-paced. The eCommerce world is no different. The majority of online purchase decisions are made relatively quickly and without a second thought. That means the checkout process must also be swift. Instead of forcing customers to create user accounts, offer a “guest checkout” option.

Rather than asking too many questions at checkout, offer auto-populating fields, address matching (billing and shipping), and numeric keypads. Lastly, offer alternate payment options like Apple Pay or PayPal whenever possible.

You Don’t Have a ‘Guest Checkout’ Option Available

Solution: Don’t require shoppers to create an account to complete their purchase

Customer account creation benefits your brand by providing data for marketing purposes. However, it’s a barrier for shoppers who may not want to have their data saved or are simply in a rush. Provide the option to check out as a guest so these particular shoppers are more likely to complete their purchase.

The Shopper Has Concerns About Payment Security

Solution: Build trustworthiness

A simple way to address concerns about payment security is working through a trusted marketplace (Shopify, Amazon, Etsy, etc) alongside secure software that’s already built into your interface.

The Shopper Is in the ‘Research’ or ‘Comparison’ Phase

Solution: Retarget customers with email and paid ad campaigns

Though new digital marketing strategies have been on the rise, retargeting customers via email is still the best way to get them to return, since 99% of people check their email every single day.

Another important statistic to consider is that three out of four shoppers notice retargeted ads, with roughly 26% of those that will actually click on your retargeted ad and return to your eCommerce site. Consider offering free shipping or a discount code as part of your retargeted cart abandonment email if this wasn’t previously offered at checkout.

What Could You Do Today To Reduce Cart Abandonment?

Ultimately, each solution to shopping cart abandonment is meant to make the eCommerce online shopping experience more enjoyable for your customers. Pay close attention to your user experience, work toward providing excellent customer service, and adjust your processes when necessary. In turn, you’ll convert your abandoned shopping carts into sales.

See how Flexport can help your business avoid cart abandonment. Talk to a fulfillment expert to learn more.

The contents of this blog are made available for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon for any legal, business, or financial decisions. We do not guarantee, represent, or warrant the accuracy or reliability of any of the contents of this blog because they are based on Flexport’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, about which there can be no assurance due to various anticipated and unanticipated events that may occur. This blog has been prepared to the best of Flexport’s knowledge and research; however, the information presented in this blog herein may not reflect the most current regulatory or industry developments. Neither Flexport nor its advisors or affiliates shall be liable for any losses that arise in any way due to the reliance on the contents contained in this blog.