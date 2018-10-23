What Next Day Delivery on eBay Really Means

This blog post was originally published by Deliverr, which is now Flexport. The content has been adjusted to fit the Flexport brand voice and tone, but all other information remains unchanged. With the merging of Deliverr’s services (DTC fulfillment, B2B distribution, and Last Mile delivery) into Flexport’s existing international freight and technology services, we’re now able to provide merchants with true end-to-end logistics solutions spanning from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

Next day delivery seems simple on the surface, but behind it lies a complex ordeal for many sellers. Unfortunately, some eBay customers have found themselves in unfortunate situations. A lot of problems seem to arise from a misunderstanding of the terms used on eBay listings. In several cases, buyers have paid additional fees for what they believed was next-day delivery, only to find out that they didn’t account for the seller’s handling time.

Every item listed on eBay that offers shipping will display an estimated delivery lead-time or expected delivery date. Understanding the different delivery options on eBay will help buyers to have realistic expectations when awaiting their eBay shipment.

What are the different delivery options on eBay?

When shopping on eBay, there are several delivery options available. Some shipping options are free, and some come with an additional charge. The listing will always advise of the shipping costs and methods, if applicable.

eBay Guaranteed Delivery

Over 20 million products listed on eBay offer Guaranteed Delivery. When an item is purchased under this eBay service, an expected delivery date is given, rather than a range of a number of days. If the shipment arrives with the customer after the agreed date, eBay will offer a refund of the shipping costs, or a voucher towards a further purchase. Alternatively, the item can be returned for a full refund.

Under the Guaranteed Delivery service, sellers can choose to commit to a delivery lead time of between one and four working days. As it is the seller who will ultimately pay the penalty to eBay, they have good reason to uphold their end of the agreement. This reassurance gives shoppers the ability to search for rapid delivery options with more confidence.

Fast ‘N Free

Fast ‘N Free is a delivery designation that eBay assigns to items. Products for sale displaying the Fast ‘N Free logo are expected to be delivered within four business days for no extra cost.

To get your items listed as Fast ‘N Free, you must:

Offer free delivery

Deliver in 4 days or less

Offer same-day or one-day handling

Upload your item’s tracking details

You and your buyer must also both be located in the 48 contiguous US states. Free shipping must also be your default shipping option, and you don’t offer local pickup or freight as your default option. Your listing shouldn’t be in Classified Ad format.

It is important to note that Fast ‘N Free is an estimation, not a commitment, like eBay’s Guaranteed Delivery. eBay will estimate an item’s delivery date as four business days or less based on your handling time, the delivery service you’ve offered, your location and the buyer’s delivery address.

Weekend delivery

Estimated delivery dates on eBay are based on standard working days. Unless otherwise mentioned or offered by the seller, weekends and holidays are not included when calculating these dates. If you have time-sensitive items, you may want to offer weekend delivery for an additional cost.

Express delivery

When buyers are searching for “next day delivery,” this is likely what they want. You can provide express delivery services for an additional fee to buyers, including overnight, next-day, or same-day delivery.

To offer express delivery on your listings, navigate to the Shipping details section when creating a listing, and choose your preferred carrier(s) from the Services dropdown menu.

What other factors can affect delivery time on eBay?

Aside from the different types of delivery options listed, there are other aspects that can affect eBay delivery times.

Handling time

If an item has 1-day handling time, this just means the period of time that the seller has to print the shipping label and hand the package over to the relevant courier or postal service. The seller will set their estimated handling time, which can range from same-day to a 30-day handling time.

A same-day handling time doesn’t necessarily offer buyers a next-day or expedited delivery, unless also stated.

Cleared payments

It is also important to note that the count-down to a delivery won’t begin until a payment has been cleared. With methods such as bank transfers, it’s wise for sellers to wait until payment has cleared before processing and sending the item.

Learn the best way to fulfill items quickly and reliably on eBay

Buyers are willing to pay premium for fast, reliable fulfillment. With that in mind, it’s in your (and your margins) best interest to provide fast shipping options. Doing this will help keep your listings competitive, keep buyers happy, encourage positive reviews, and boost your sales.

