Live Updates: Trump Administration Tariffs, Trade Policy Changes, and Impacts on Global Supply Chains

This live blog contains all updates from March 1, 2025 onwards. For all updates prior to that date, as well as our original blog on the 2024 election, visit our Early Updates on the Trump Administration’s Tariff and Trade Policies page.

Updated May 27, 2025:

President Trump has delayed levying a 50% tariff on the EU until July 9, 2025.

“I agreed to the extension—July 9, 2025—it was my privilege to do so,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “The [European] Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly.”

Updated May 23, 2025:

This morning, President Trump suggested imposing a 50% tariff on the European Union beginning June 1, 2025.

“Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against American Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Our discussions with them are going nowhere.”

In a separate Truth Social post this morning, President Trump also mentioned levying a 25% tariff on Apple unless iPhones are “manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or any place else.”

Updated May 12, 2025:

The U.S. and China agreed to reduce tariffs for 90 days. Details of the official executive order include:

The U.S. will reduce its IEEPA reciprocal tariff rate on China from 125% to 10% for 90 days. After the 90-day period, the reciprocal tariff will increase to 34%. The IEEPA fentanyl tariff on China remains unchanged at 20%. These tariffs will still stack, creating an effective tariff rate of 30%.

China will reduce its retaliatory tariff rate on the U.S. from 125% to 10%.

For items $800 or less sent via postal services, the U.S. will reduce the tariff rate from 120% to 54%, while maintaining the option to pay a $100 flat fee per item instead. The flat fee increase to $200 on June 1 has been canceled.



The 90-day agreement will take effect on May 14, 2025.

There is no retroactivity for the reduced duty rates.

The new duty rate is for "goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on May 14, 2025.”

According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the U.S. and China will likely start negotiating a long-term trade agreement in the next few weeks, adding that “it would be implausible” for reciprocal tariffs on China to fall below 10%.

Updated May 9, 2025:

This morning, President Trump indicated that he was open to reducing tariffs on China from 145% to 80%—but that the ultimate decision would lie with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The president’s comments come just as Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer prepare to negotiate with Chinese officials in person this weekend.

“80% tariff on China seems right,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social today. “Up to Scott B.”

Just minutes prior, President Trump also stated that China should import more goods from the United States.

“China should open up its market to the U.S.,” he posted. “Closed markets don’t work anymore.”

Updated May 8, 2025:

Earlier this morning, President Trump announced that the U.S. and U.K. have reached a trade agreement—the first deal the U.S. has struck since introducing sweeping tariffs earlier this year. Key terms of the agreement include:

The 10% baseline reciprocal tariff will remain in place on all U.K. imports.

U.K. auto manufacturers will be granted a lower-tariff quota. Each year, the first 100,000 U.K. vehicles imported into the U.S. will be subject to only the 10% baseline tariff, rather than the existing 27.5% tariff on U.K. autos.

Tariffs on U.K. steel and aluminum will be reduced from 25% to 0%.

The timeline for implementing the deal is currently unclear, as U.S. and U.K. officials still need to finalize the specifics of the agreement.

Separately, U.S.-China trade negotiations are set to begin on May 9. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer will meet with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Switzerland—the first in-person negotiations between the U.S. and China since trade tensions escalated in March. While Bessent stated that he does not expect the meeting to yield a trade deal, he noted that “we’ve got to de-escalate before we can move forward.”

Updated May 2, 2025:

Today, just after midnight, the de minimis exemption expired for imports from China and Hong Kong. Before today, the exemption allowed Chinese-origin shipments under $800 to enter the United States duty-free.

President Trump initially moved to end de minimis for Chinese imports in early February. A few days later, he announced that the exemption would remain in effect until “adequate systems are in place to fully and expediently process and collect tariff revenue.”

Today onwards, Chinese-origin shipments under $800 will now face the following fees:

Parcel: 145% baseline tariff, plus product-specific tariffs

Postal: 120% baseline tariff or a $100 flat fee per postal item The flat fee will rise to $200 on June 1, 2025

a $100 flat fee per postal item

President Trump also signaled on Liberation Day that he intends to eliminate the de minimis exemption for all countries once “adequate systems are in place.”

Separately, China’s Commerce Ministry said today that China is “evaluating” U.S. requests to begin trade negotiations—but will only proceed once the U.S. removes tariffs on Chinese goods.

“If the United States does not correct its wrong unilateral tariff measures, it means that the United States has no sincerity at all and will further damage the mutual trust between the two sides,” China’s Commerce Ministry stated.

Updated April 30, 2025:

On April 29, 2025, President Trump signed an executive order aimed at reducing the compounding of multiple tariffs on the same imported goods. This move seeks to streamline tariff applications and reduce the cumulative financial burden on importers.

The executive order specifically addresses the following tariffs:

Automobiles and Automobile Parts: Tariffs imposed under Proclamation 10908 of March 26, 2025.​

Northern Border Duties: Tariffs related to illicit drug flows across the northern border, as detailed in Executive Orders 14193, 14197, 14226, and 14231.​

Southern Border Duties: Tariffs addressing the situation at the southern border, outlined in Executive Orders 14194, 14198, 14227, and 14232.​

Aluminum Imports: Tariffs from Proclamation 9704 of March 8, 2018, and its amendments, including Proclamation 9980 and Proclamation 10895.​

Steel Imports: Tariffs from Proclamation 9705 of March 8, 2018, and its amendments, including Proclamation 9980 and Proclamation 10896.​

Under the new directive, if an imported article is subject to multiple tariffs from the list above, only one tariff will apply, preventing the stacking of duties. The executive order outlined the hierarchy of tariff programs, essentially saying:

If a good is covered by the new auto tariffs (Proclamation 10908, March 2025), that tariff takes precedence. The product cannot be charged additional duties under the other four programs listed (border-related or metal tariffs). If a product is not subject to auto tariffs but is covered by either the Northern or Southern border tariffs, those apply instead of the steel or aluminum duties. If a product is only covered by both the steel and aluminum tariffs, both can still apply—stacking is still allowed between those two, unless guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says otherwise.

However, it's important to note that this non-stacking rule does not extend to other tariffs outside the specified list, such as those imposed under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, IEEPA fentanyl tariffs, or antidumping and countervailing duties.

The executive order is retroactively effective from March 4, 2025. Importers who have paid overlapping tariffs since that date may be eligible for refunds. CBP is tasked with updating guidance and systems by May 16, 2025, to reflect these changes.​

In addition, CBP has clarified two open questions in the last 24 hours.

First, regarding the reciprocal in-transit exemption, CBP confirmed via updates to the IEEPA FAQ that the exemption ONLY applies to ships—not air, truck, or rail as defined in 19 U.S. 140 and 19 CFR 4.0. This means that goods moving via another mode after April 5 will require the reciprocal tariffs to be applied. CBP is asking all importers to review and correct entries filed with 9903.01.28 that were not moved via ocean transit.

Second, Flexport received confirmation from CBP’s Trade Remedy Branch that products scoped under Section 232 for steel or aluminum derivatives but do not contain any steel or aluminum are subject to reciprocal tariffs. This has been an open question interpreted differently across the industry. This confirmation comes days after CBP clarified that products containing any percentage of steel or aluminum articles or derivatives subject to Section 232 tariffs are completely excluded from reciprocal tariffs.

We are committed to helping our clients navigate these changes seamlessly. Our customs and trade teams are analyzing the executive order's implications to ensure accurate tariff applications and identify potential refund opportunities for past shipments. We'll keep you informed about updates from CBP and provide guidance on any necessary actions to comply with the new tariff structure. ​

If you believe your imports may be affected by this executive order or have questions about potential refunds, please reach out to your Flexport team, or get in touch with one of our experts at postentry@flexport.com.

Updated April 29, 2025:

Early this morning, the White House issued a sharp response to reports that Amazon planned to display the costs of the Trump administration’s tariffs to customers.

“This is a hostile and political act by Amazon,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. “This is another reason why Americans should buy American.”

Soon after, an Amazon spokesperson clarified that they were only considering adding a tariff surcharge label to select products on Haul, the low-cost shopping section within the Amazon app.

“This was never a consideration for the main Amazon site, and nothing has been implemented on any Amazon properties,” the spokesperson said.

Separately, the White House announced that it would modify auto tariffs so that steel and aluminum tariffs do not “stack” on top of them. The administration also intends to modify its upcoming 25% tariff on auto parts, set to take effect by May 3, to enable reimbursements “up to an amount equal to 3.75% of the value of a U.S.-made car for one year,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “The reimbursement would fall to 2.5% of the car’s value in a second year, and then be phased out altogether.”

Leavitt told reporters this morning that President Trump intends to sign an executive order later today concerning the auto tariffs, but did not reveal the specifics of the order.

Updated April 28, 2025:

Today, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) clarified that for derivative steel or aluminum products, importers do not need to pay IEEPA reciprocal tariffs on the value of non-steel or -aluminum content excluded from the Section 232 tariff measures. In other words, products containing any percentage of steel or aluminum articles or derivatives subject to Section 232 tariffs are completely excluded from reciprocal tariffs. To qualify, the steel or aluminum content must fall under an HTS subject to an existing Section 232 tariff.

On March 12, 2025, the U.S. implemented 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum products and derivative products under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. For derivative steel and aluminum products, except products classified in a metal Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the U.S. (“HTSUS”) chapter, e.g., Chapter 73 and Chapter 76, the value of the non-steel or -aluminum content may be deducted for purposes of calculating Section 232 tariffs owed. As clarified today, products covered by Section 232 tariff measures are excluded from IEEPA reciprocal tariffs, which took effect on April 5, 2025. Prior to CBP’s notice, it was unclear if non-steel and non-aluminum content would be subject to IEEPA reciprocal tariffs.

Because of CBP’s clarification today, importers may request refunds for any duty overpayments via CBP post entry correction procedures. Flexport customers may contact postentry@flexport.com for assistance with refund requests.

Updated April 23, 2025:

President Trump signaled yesterday that tariffs on Chinese imports “will come down substantially, but not to zero.” Today, a Wall Street Journal article citing a senior White House official stated that the Trump administration is considering bringing IEEPA tariffs on Chinese goods down to 50-65%. Additionally, a potential five-year phased-in tiered approach currently in the house features a 35% tariff on items not classified as a threat to national security, and at least a 100% tariff on “strategic items.” All indications are that bilateral discussions between the U.S. and China are in the early stages.

Updated April 12, 2025:

Smartphones, computers, and various electronic devices and components will be exempt from President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs on Chinese imports, according to a new guidance from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released Friday.

The exemption list also includes semiconductors, solar cells, flat-panel TV displays, flash drives, memory cards, and solid-state drives used for data storage.

However, to qualify for the exemption, products must be properly classified under one of the specific Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the U.S. (HTSUS) codes listed by CBP. The exemption applies to goods that are either directly imported for use or sale in the U.S., or withdrawn from bonded warehouses for domestic use, on or after April 5, 2025.

This move is seen as a victory for tech giants like Apple, whose supply chains are deeply rooted in China. According to estimates from Evercore ISI, China produces 80% of iPads, more than half of all Mac computers, and assembles about 90% of iPhones.

According to the CBP, for qualifying products released by CBP on or after April 5, 2025, customs brokers must update entry filings to reflect the exemption under tariff code 9903.01.32 and new corrections must be submitted as soon as possible within 10 days of the cargo being released from CBP custody.

If duties have already been paid to U.S. Customs, the importer can submit a Post Summary Correction (PSC) to adjust the information and request a refund. However, if Customs has already finalized the duties, the importer may still request a refund by filing a protest—provided it is still within the protest period (usually 180 days after liquidation).

Flexport is reviewing all clients with products falling under the new exemption and will be reaching out to inform them of the applicable SKUs and make any necessary adjustments to entries filed since April 5, 2025.

Updated April 11, 2025:

On Friday, China announced it will raise tariffs on all U.S. goods from 84% to 125%, effective April 12 (Saturday), as the trade war between the world’s two largest economies continues to escalate.

“Given the current level of tariffs, U.S. goods exported to China are no longer market-viable,” China’s Ministry of Finance said in a statement. “If the U.S. continues to impose additional tariffs on Chinese exports, China will no longer respond.”

The countermeasure came after the White House raised tariffs on Chinese goods—now totaling 145%— on Thursday. China denounced the policy as “unilateral act of bullying and coercion” and has vowed to “fight to the end.”

Updated April 10, 2025:

The White House clarified on Thursday that the tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by President Donald Trump total 145%, when accounting for both IEEPA tariffs (Fentanyl and Reciprocal). The 125% tariff announced by President Trump on Wednesday is an increase in the reciprocal duty rates and will be placed on top of the 20% tariffs that had already been imposed on China for its role in supplying fentanyl to the United States.

Following the announcement of the 125% tariffs on Wednesday, China’s Ministry of Commerce stated that while the “door to dialogue is open,” Beijing is prepared to “fight to the end.” The 84% tariff on all U.S. goods entering China took effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Thursday, which, according to the office of the U.S. Trade Representative, totaled $143.5 billion last year. Meanwhile, the European Union is suspending its retaliatory tariffs following President Trump’s reversal of the country-specific tariff policy for all other countries.

Updated April 9, 2025:

On April 9, 2025, the White House released an Executive Order titled "Restoring America's Maritime Dominance," outlining a strategy to rebuild the United States' commercial shipbuilding capacity and strengthen the maritime workforce.

This executive order aims to revitalize the United States maritime industry and workforce, citing decades of neglect and declining competitiveness compared to global rivals, especially China. It mandates the development of a comprehensive Maritime Action Plan (MAP) within 210 days, involving multiple federal agencies, to achieve the following:

Strengthen Shipbuilding Capacity: Increase investment, including private capital and government incentives, in shipbuilding, supply chains, port infrastructure, and maritime workforce development.

Counter China’s Influence: Address unfair practices by China through possible tariffs and enforcement actions, particularly targeting maritime logistics and shipbuilding sectors.

Enforce Harbor Maintenance Fees: Tighten regulations to ensure foreign-origin cargo arriving through Canada or Mexico pays required U.S. customs duties and fees, preventing circumvention.

Promote International Collaboration: Engage allies and partners to align trade policies, reduce dependence on adversaries, and incentivize allied shipbuilders to invest in the U.S.

Financial Support: Propose a Maritime Security Trust Fund and create flexible financial incentives to encourage private investment in shipyards, vessel construction, and maritime infrastructure.

Establish Maritime Prosperity Zones: Develop geographically diverse zones offering regulatory relief and tax incentives to stimulate domestic and allied maritime industry investments.

Expand Workforce Development: Improve training programs, enhance merchant marine credentialing, modernize maritime academies (notably the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy), and offer scholarships for cutting-edge maritime education.

Enhance Procurement Efficiency: Reform government vessel acquisition processes to reduce bureaucracy, cost overruns, and delays, and encourage use of standard components and commercial practices.

Increase U.S.-Flagged Vessels: Incentivize growth in the U.S.-flagged commercial fleet for national security purposes, particularly ships capable of international trade.

Arctic Security: Develop a strategy to secure and lead Arctic waterways amidst growing geopolitical challenges.

Regulatory Review and Deregulation: Review and remove unnecessary regulations to foster innovation and efficiency within the maritime sector.

Inactive Reserve Fleet: Improve management and mobilization readiness of the inactive reserve fleet.

Tariff on ship-to-shore cranes manufactured, assembled, or made using components of Chinese origin or manufactured anywhere in the world by a company owned, controlled, or influenced by a Chinese national. As well as, tariffs on other cargo handling equipment.

One of the most notable and immediate provisions in the Executive Order focuses on closing a long-standing loophole related to the Harbor Maintenance Fee (HMF). The fee, intended to fund the maintenance of U.S. ports and waterways, has often been avoided by shippers offloading cargo in Canadian or Mexican ports and transporting goods into the U.S. by land.

To address this, the order directs the Department of Homeland Security to take steps ensuring:

All foreign-origin cargo arriving by vessel must clear U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at a U.S. port of entry for full assessment of duties, taxes, and fees, including the HMF.

Any foreign cargo first arriving in North America via Canada or Mexico, then entering the U.S. by land without substantial transformation, will be assessed the same charges plus a 10 percent service fee to cover additional CBP costs.

Although no exact timeline is provided, this move is intended to level the playing field for U.S. ports and prevent revenue losses linked to cross-border cargo diversion.

Federal agencies have been given specific timelines to submit plans, reports, and legislative proposals to support the goals outlined in the order. These will be consolidated into the Maritime Action Plan in the coming months.

Updated April 9, 2025:

President Trump has announced a 90-day pause on country-specific reciprocal tariffs for all trade partners except China—less than a day after they took effect. China will now face a 125% tariff rate—up from the 104% rate that took effect at midnight today. During the 90-day pause, all other country-specific reciprocal tariffs will drop down to the universal baseline 10% tariff that took effect on April 5. These updates await official confirmation via an executive order, at which point we will provide an update accordingly.

Additionally, as a follow-up to our duty-drawback-related update on April 4, here are more details on eligibility for existing and upcoming tariffs:

Tariffs that are eligible for duty drawback:

Regular tariffs: The standard duties applied to imported goods under Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) Chapters 01–97.

Section 201 tariffs: Safeguard tariffs on products like solar cells and washing machines are eligible for drawback recovery when exported or destroyed under customs supervision.

Section 301 tariffs: Tariffs imposed on Chinese goods addressing unfair trade practices are eligible for drawback recovery.

IEEPA reciprocal tariffs: Duties imposed to rectify trade imbalances are eligible for drawback recovery.

Tariffs that are not eligible for duty drawback:

Section 232 tariffs: National security tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are not eligible for drawback recovery, regardless of export activity.

IEEPA tariffs: Duties targeting fentanyl precursors and automotive sectors are not eligible for drawback.

Antidumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD): Trade remedy duties designed to counteract unfair pricing or subsidies are always excluded from drawback eligibility.

Agricultural over-quota duties: Duties applied to agricultural products exceeding quota limits cannot be recovered.

For more details, refer to this chart:

Flexport can help you get started on your own drawback. Specifically, our experts can help you identify eligible imports and exports, gather required documentation like import/export records and invoices, file claims through U.S. Customs using accurate data and timelines, and more.

Updated April 7, 2025:

President Trump announced that he would impose an additional 50% tariff on China on April 9 if the nation “does not withdraw its 34% [upcoming retaliatory tariff] above their already-long-term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8.”

While Trump stated that “all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated,” he indicated that negotiations with other trade partners would proceed immediately. According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, more than 50 countries have requested negotiation meetings with the White House since last Wednesday’s Liberation Day announcement.

Updated April 4, 2025:

A recent update from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CSMS #64649265) clarifies the rules regarding exemptions to the new reciprocal tariffs, which take effect April 5, 2025.

Businesses may claim an exemption from the 10% reciprocal duty if both of the following conditions are met:

Departure Date: Goods must have been loaded onto a vessel and in transit on the final mode of transport before 12:01 a.m. ET on April 5, 2025.

Arrival/Entry Date: Goods must be entered for consumption (or withdrawn from warehouse) between 12:01 a.m. EDT on April 5 and 12:01 a.m. ET on May 27, 2025.

This means that goods which departed their origin before April 5, 2025, but do not arrive in the U.S. by May 27, 2025, will be required to pay the additional 10% reciprocal duties. CBP created this cutoff date to “prevent abuse of the exemption".

Additionally, drawback is available for the 10% IEEPA Reciprocal tariff. However, it will not be available for the previously announced IEEPA Fentanyl or Section 232 (steel and aluminum) tariffs.

If your company imports merchandise subject to the 10% IEEPA Reciprocal Tariff and also exports from the U.S., don’t leave money on the table - get your duties back! This refund opportunity can offset costs, boost margins, and support your global competitiveness. Reach out to ensure you’re maximizing this benefit.

After May 27, 2025, CBP will no longer accept the exemption. That means all goods—regardless of when they departed—will be subject to the 10% tariff if entered on or after this date.

Updated April 2, 2025:

Today, on “Liberation Day,” President Trump made a number of new tariff and trade policy announcements. Shortly after his press conference this afternoon, he also issued an executive order. Details are as follows:

Reciprocal tariffs, effective April 9, 2025 Most reciprocal tariffs will be levied at roughly half the rate the Trump administration contends is charged to the United States. Some trade partners (like the United Kingdom and Australia) will face a reciprocal tariff equivalent to what they charge the United States.



It is currently unclear whether these reciprocal tariffs will be imposed on all imports from these countries, or only goods these countries impose tariffs on against the United States.

Note that reciprocal tariffs will not apply to goods subject to existing or future Section 232 tariffs (like steel and aluminum articles and automobiles and auto parts), nor will they apply to minerals, timber, copper, pharmaceuticals, or semiconductors.

Cumulatively, China will be subject to some of the steepest tariffs: a new 34% reciprocal tariff, on top of Section 301 tariffs, the 20% IEEPA tariff implemented in early March, and baseline U.S. tariffs.

A 10% universal baseline tariff on all trade partners, effective April 5, 2025

The elimination of de minimis treatment for imports from China and Hong Kong, effective May 2, 2025 President Trump had previously announced in early February that he would eliminate de minimis for Chinese imports. A few days later, he announced that de minimis would remain in effect until “adequate systems are in place to fully and expediently process and collect tariff revenue.” Per today's executive order, adequate systems are now in place to collect tariff revenue.

A 25% tariff on automobiles, effective April 3, 2025 The tariff will apply to imported passenger vehicles, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans, and light trucks. For automobiles that comply with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the 25% tariff will apply only to non-U.S. content (i.e., parts not significantly produced or transformed in the U.S.). Importers must proactively submit documentation at the time of importation proving U.S. content to Customs (CBP). If importers cannot satisfactorily document U.S. content, the full value of the vehicle will be subject to the 25% tariff. This penalty can apply retroactively, potentially resulting in additional costs even after entry.

A 25% tariff on automobile parts, effective by May 3, 2025 The tariff will apply to an extensive range of imported automobile parts, including but not limited to: tires; wheels; filters; seat belts; speedometers; rubber gaskets; hoses; automotive glass; springs; door mountings; bumpers; fenders; air filters; catalytic converters; car air conditioners; computers used in automobiles; lead-acid and lithium batteries; and even speed guns used by police. Note that this list extends well beyond the engines, transmissions, and electrical components indicated by earlier announcements. 90 days from now (or sooner), the Secretary of Commerce must establish a process for adding additional items to the list of automobile parts subject to this tariff. Automobile parts that comply with USMCA (excluding knock-down kits and parts compilations) will not be subject to the new tariff until the Secretary of Commerce establishes a method for taxing importers’ non-U.S. content. Auto parts that are clearly unrelated to passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, minivans, and cargo vans) or light trucks will also be eligible for an exemption from the tariff.

A 25% tariff on empty aluminum cans and beer, effective April 4, 2025 The latest revision to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule (with regard to the Aluminum Presidential Proclamation) now contains two additional aluminum derivative products: beer and empty aluminum cans. For beer, the levy will be imposed on the value of the aluminum can.



Updated March 27, 2025:

Yesterday, President Trump signed a proclamation imposing a 25% tariff on all imports of automobiles and auto parts. The tariff, which will take effect on April 3 at 12:01 a.m. ET, will apply to both finished automobiles shipped into the U.S. and imported parts assembled into automobiles at American auto plants.

Importers of automobiles that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will be given the opportunity to certify their U.S. content, so that the 25% tariff will only apply to their non-U.S. content. Additionally, USMCA-compliant auto parts will not be subject to the new tariff until the Secretary of Commerce and CBP finalize a process for applying tariffs to importers’ non-U.S. content.

About half of all U.S. auto imports come from Mexico and Canada; other top suppliers include Japan, South Korea, and Germany. Some American brands—including major manufacturers like General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis—will also be significantly impacted, with supply chains that cross North American borders several times and major operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

Updated March 25, 2025:

President Trump issued an executive order yesterday imposing a 25% tariff on all countries that buy oil or gas from Venezuela, effective April 2. This tariff will be added on top of existing tariffs.

According to the executive order, officials from the Trump administration—the Secretaries of State, the Treasury, Commerce, and Homeland Security, along with the U.S. Trade Representative—may determine specific tariffs to levy. The executive order also stipulates that the tariffs will expire one year after Venezuelan oil is last imported, or possibly earlier, depending on decisions from Trump administration officials.

China and the U.S. are among the biggest buyers of Venezuelan oil. Of the 921,000 barrels of crude oil Venezuela produced per day in 2024, 351,000 barrels per day were shipped to China, while 228,000 barrels per day were shipped to the United States. Other regular importers of Venezuelan oil include India, Spain, Brazil, and Turkey.

Updated March 12, 2025:

Effective today, a 25% tariff applies to all steel and aluminum imports—including derivative products classified outside of Chapters 73 and 76. Note that these tariffs also apply to goods that comply with USMCA and other FTAs, such as KRFTA. Goods originating from Canada and Mexico are also subject to these tariffs.

Exclusions: If the country of melt and pour is the United States, exclusions 9903.81.92 (steel) and 9903.85.09 (aluminum) apply. Currently, these are the only available exclusions.

Additional documentation requirements: For products containing steel derivatives not classified under Chapter 73 or aluminum derivatives not classified under Chapter 76, brokers will request: 1) the country of melt and pour, and 2) the value and weight (kg) of the steel/aluminum in the finished product.

Importers unable to provide a precise value for the steel/aluminum component will be subject to a 25% tariff that will apply to the entire product value, potentially increasing duty payments.

For importers able to provide a precise value, an additional invoice line for the steel/aluminum value will need to be added during digitization.

Broker processing times: Due to these new requirements, expect longer processing times for entries subject to Section 232 tariffs. To help expedite the process, please compile the aforementioned documentation and information.

Flexport is working closely with impacted customers to minimize disruptions. Please reach out to your account manager with any specific questions, or email our trade advisory experts at advisory@flexport.com.

Updated March 11, 2025:

Just hours after announcing a 50% tariff on Canadian steel and aluminum, President Trump has reversed his decision. Tomorrow, the Trump administration will move forward with imposing its previously announced 25% tariff on steel and aluminum.

“Pursuant to his previous executive orders, a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum with no exceptions or exemptions will go into effect for Canada and all of our other trading partners at midnight, March 12th,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai stated today.

President Trump initially announced the 50% tariff on Canadian metals in response to a 25% surcharge Ontario had placed on electricity exports to the United States. Earlier this afternoon, however, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that he had decided to suspend the surcharge.

President Trump also warned that if Canada does not “immediately drop their Anti-American Farmer Tariff” and “other egregious, long-time Tariffs,” he will substantially increase tariffs on automobiles on April 2.

Updated March 6, 2025:

After speaking with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today, President Trump has paused tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods that fall under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). This reprieve will expire on April 2.

According to White House estimates, about 62% of Canadian imports—primarily energy products tariffed at 10%—and about 50% of Mexican imports will still be subject to the IEEPA tariffs implemented on Tuesday.

Earlier, Trudeau had stated that his government was in “discussions” about potentially delaying a second round of retaliatory tariffs on the United States. But “we will not suspend Canadian tariffs because the American made a change yesterday,” Trudeau added. “Our goal remains to get these tariffs, all tariffs removed.”

Updated March 5, 2025:

Today, the Trump administration announced a one-month tariff exemption for automobile imports that comply with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade deal negotiated by President Trump during his first term. It is unclear whether the exemption applies to vehicles alone, or both vehicles and auto parts.

President Trump’s exemption announcement followed a phone call with the Big Three automobile manufacturers—General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler). These automakers’ supply chains cross North American borders several times, with major operations in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada.

President Trump advised exempted automakers to use the one-month reprieve to “start investing, start moving, shift production here to the United States of America, where they will pay no tariff. That’s the ultimate goal,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Leavitt also signaled that the administration will move forward with reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

Updated March 4, 2025:

At 12:01 a.m. ET today, new tariffs went into effect. Details are as follows:

25% IEEPA tariff on goods from Mexico, excluding humanitarian shipments and informational materials

25% IEEPA tariff on goods from Canada or one of the 13 province/territory codes reported on entries, excluding humanitarian shipments and informational materials 10% IEEPA tariff on Canadian energy and mineral products ( instead of the 25% tariff)

one of the 13 province/territory codes reported on entries, excluding humanitarian shipments and informational materials 20% IEEPA tariff on goods from China/Hong Kong No changes to exemptions under 9903.01.21, 9903.01.22, and 9903.01.23. These exemptions include humanitarian shipments; informational materials; and goods loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading or in transit on their final mode of transport before February 1, and entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption between February 4 and March 7.



These tariffs are not eligible for duty drawback. Additionally, the de minimis exemption will remain in effect for Canada, Mexico, and China/Hong Kong until “adequate systems are in place to fully and expeditiously process and collect tariff revenue.”

Retaliatory measures: Canada announced a 25% tariff on C$30 billion in U.S. goods, effective immediately; tariffs on another C$125 billion in U.S. goods will be implemented in 21 days. Mexico intends to announce its own retaliatory measures on Sunday. And China’s finance ministry announced a 15% tariff on U.S. chicken, wheat, corn, and cotton, along with a 10% tariff on U.S. sorghum, soybeans, pork, beef, aquatic products, fruits, vegetables and dairy products.

Flexport’s trade advisory experts are closely monitoring new developments, and will continue to keep clients updated with the latest news and guidance. Please reach out to your account manager or advisory@flexport.com if you have any specific questions.

Updated March 3, 2025:

Today, President Trump signed an executive order that will raise the 10% universal tariff on China and Hong Kong to 20%. Additionally, 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on Canadian oil are expected to be implemented tomorrow, now that the 30-day exclusion period has ended. However, we have not seen an official CSMS from Customs indicating whether they will be able to turn these on overnight.

Yesterday, President Trump also amended his February 1 Canadian and Mexican tariff executive orders. Per these amendments, Canadian and Mexican goods will continue to be eligible for de minimis treatment until “adequate systems are in place to fully and expeditiously process and collect tariff revenue.” This amendment is already in effect for China/Hong Kong goods.