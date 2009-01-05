Read More Customer Stories

Since 2002, Ergobaby has redefined how we carry babies. What started as a one mom’s search for an ergonomic and comfortable way to keep her newborn close to her, is now a leading consumer products company sold at more than 700 U.S. retailers and in 50 countries worldwide.

This fast-growing baby products company has more than 10 global suppliers spread across China, India, and Vietnam. As its supply chain became more complex, visibility into logistics milestones and other business-critical data became crucial to its growth and success. The company had long outgrown its manual supply chain processes which primarily involved email threads and Excel spreadsheets.

Ergobaby operates a global supply chain, producing premium products in Asia, before shipping them to Germany. Beyond the complexities of international logistics, their supply chain presented critical downstream effects. For example, product announcements on Ergobaby’s social media channels are tightly tied to cargo arrival dates.

With this unique set of needs, Ergobaby set out to find a logistics partner that could optimize their entire supply chain.They chose Flexport to help digitize their supply chain and increase visibility and collaboration at all points of the process, regardless of location.

Need for Global Network Visibility and Real-Time Data

Prior to working with Flexport, Ergobaby’s suppliers would email all their shipment details—including the contents and weight of shipping containers—which ended up in an Excel spreadsheet. With Flexport, they can simply upload this data to our first-of-its-kind, cloud-based logistics platform, and create a single source of truth for all suppliers and associated parties to work from.

Riyadh Rashid, demand planning and supply chain manager at Ergobaby, starts and ends his day with the Flexport Platform. The increased visibility and real-time updates that the Flexport Platform provides allow his team to plan downstream with greater accuracy, creating more predictability for their entire operation. Exceptions and issues can now be addressed in minutes, instead of the hours or days it used to take before.

By digitizing its supply chain Ergobaby has transformed its operations in multiple ways: