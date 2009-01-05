Getting Started

As the Logistics & Fulfillment Manager of EcoSense Lighting, Andreas Andrea wears many hats. Much of his day is spent managing EcoSense’s partner relationships — their network of suppliers, distribution partners, and their freight forwarder.

“When I joined EcoSense, we were working with a more old school freight forwarder, where everything was done over email,” Andrea says. “You’d have to email them shipment dimensions, wait for them to email you back, and it took a lot of emails going back and forth to get products moving.”

“At the time,” Andrea says, “I didn’t fully know what a proper relationship with a freight forwarder should look like, but I knew that it had to be better than doing everything over email.” After a colleague suggested Flexport, he requested a demo, and went back to his forwarder. “I said to them, ‘Look, if can you do the things Flexport can then we’ll stick with you, because we know you,’ and they said, ‘We’re sorry, but we don’t have the capability to do that.’” The decision was made.