How Intermax Experiences Speed, Efficiency, and Visibility with Flexport

Teaming Up With Flexport to Better Serve Its US Customers

Overview

Intermax was established in 1995 in Seoul, South Korea. With offices and factories across Vietnam, the company manufactures and exports technical outerwear for customers around the world, especially in the US and Italy.

Getting products to its customers quickly is one of Intermax’s top priorities. To do this, Intermax imports materials from many different countries before production can begin. In the process, the company looks for ways to gain efficiencies and shorten logistical lead-times.

Like other manufacturers in Asia, Intermax relies on its customers to find and decide which freight forwarder to use for shipping. Manufacturers are often skeptical about partnering with new freight forwarders because of concerns related to new processes and uncertainty — in particular, the potential impact on time and cost.

As a freight forwarder nominated by Intermax’s customers, Flexport offers Intermax a platform to place bookings, manage documents, communicate with all shipping parties, and track shipments. Partnering with Flexport’s dedicated team at origin, Intermax has found efficiency and transparency, plus a peace of mind in managing its supply chain.

In the process, Flexport has become Intermax’s trusted and reliable partner, working to provide the best experience to their customers.