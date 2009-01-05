Digital Freight Forwarder
Approach South Korea With Insight
RORO Ships
Pyeongtaek, Dangjin, Mokpo, Pohang and Ulsang Ocean Ports: Bulk cargo and RORO ships (Roll On/Roll Off) are mainly shipped rather than regular containers.
Know Your Airports
There are 15 official airports, but the ports that can actually ship and handle cargo are Incheon, Gimpo (Seoul), and less frequently Gimhae (Busan).
Typhoon Warning
About 26 typhoons strike the western part of the North Pacific annually, some of which have direct and indirect effects on South Korea.
Plan for a Different Peak Season
In typical years for South Korea international shipping, January-April is the busiest time for exports, especially to the USA.
