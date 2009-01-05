Skip to content
Digital Freight Forwarder

Shipping from South Korea to the USA and Beyond

Shipping freight from or to South Korea?

LP Phase 3 Split-1 IMG

South Korea Shipping Keys to Success

Insist on full visibility from origin to destination for all shipments.

See What's Possible on the Flexport Platform

Approach South Korea With Insight

RORO Ships

Pyeongtaek, Dangjin, Mokpo, Pohang and Ulsang Ocean Ports: Bulk cargo and RORO ships (Roll On/Roll Off) are mainly shipped rather than regular containers.

Know Your Airports

There are 15 official airports, but the ports that can actually ship and handle cargo are Incheon, Gimpo (Seoul), and less frequently Gimhae (Busan).

Typhoon Warning

About 26 typhoons strike the western part of the North Pacific annually, some of which have direct and indirect effects on South Korea.

Plan for a Different Peak Season

In typical years for South Korea international shipping, January-April is the busiest time for exports, especially to the USA.

Homepage Platform reduced copy

Dedicated Customer Service, Backed by Data

Always-on access to a dedicated service team that sees the data you see: real-time tracking, exception alerts, inventory insights. So every conversation is in context. And every interaction is more productive.

Extra Advantage in Every Mode

Sea Site Illustration v2

Ocean Freight

When shipping from South Korea to USA East or West Coasts or other global points, Flexport’s Ocean services offer more visibility, reliability, and savings potential.

Air Site Illustration v2

Air Freight

Get South Korea-tailored solutions—backed by data and led by experts—to optimize your Air strategy and increase ROI.

Land Site Illustration v2

Ground Transportation

Gain transparency and peace of mind with our integrated tracking tools and our vetted transport partners.

Customs&Trade Site Illustration v2

Global Trade

Use the customs brokerage and trade advisory powered by experts in using data to unlock cost savings and strategic advantage.