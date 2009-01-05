An Audio Brand Tunes Into Digital Freight Forwarding

Overview

The award-winning consumer audio brand switched to Flexport to gain the visibility and control it needed to compete with industry giants. Partnering with Flexport strengthened the company’s expansion into a competitive retail space, scaling distribution with ease.

High Growth, Limited Resources

JLab’s shipment volume increased 10x from 2012 to 2017, requiring ten times the effort to coordinate shipments. That’s precious time and headcount not spent on strategic initiatives. At the same time, scaling up retail distribution required more coordination between more stakeholders. Staying up-to-date on shipments’ status is crucial to building trust as a reliable vendor.

Working with a traditional freight forwarder compounded these challenges, as much of JLab’s supply chain was tracked through spreadsheets and email exchanges, rather than real-time updates.