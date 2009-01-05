How Klean Kanteen Reduces Time Spent on Reporting and Hundreds of Tons of CO2 Emissions

The Flexport Difference

Once on-boarded onto the Flexport platform, Klean Kanteen got to evaluate the company side-by-side with its traditional freight forwarders. “That was the game changer. It didn’t take long before we were ready to switch the bulk of our freight to Flexport. It was a no-brainer,” notes Renlund.

The ability to manage the entire supply chain from one centralized place enables the Klean Kanteen team to work better, together. “Having everything accurate and at my fingertips allows me to work better with finance, demand planning and our warehouse team,” says Klean Kanteen Logistics Manager, Jim Guenza.

Ongoing Partnership

From a service perspective, Klean Kanteen feels connected to their Flexport operations squad. “Honestly, I love our team. They often know even more about our needs and our shipments than I do,” says Guenza. “There are always things that pop up in logistics; that’s the business. But with Flexport, I know they’re doing everything they can and I can see for myself in the product what’s happening. That peace of mind is huge.”

For Klean Kanteen, the ability to be deliberate in decision-making when it comes to environmental impacts is central to the company’s mission. “Last year we moved 1% of our freight by air, and that accounted for 30% of our carbon emissions,” says Renlund.

“Flexport helps us to plan better, and strategize to avoid air shipments whenever possible. That control makes all the difference in the world.”