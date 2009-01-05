Growing Leanly

In the early days for Qardio, working with Flexport made a big impact on their operations. “Previously, with how little visibility I had into shipment status, I didn’t trust forwarders to handle ocean shipments with 30-day transit times,” says Tregaskes. “With Flexport, I’ve been able to cut my air shipments by half.”

Things look a bit different at Qardio today; since beginning to work with Flexport, Qardio has been able to grow revenue by 5x, reduce their FDA-related delays by 95%, and expand to three product lines, all while maintaining a lean logistics team of only two people. “Before Flexport, I was going to hire someone whose sole job would be tracking freight shipments,” says Tregaskes. “Thanks to our team at Flexport, I didn’t have to hire that person, and I’ll never have to hire that person.”

Partners in Growth

For Qardio, the greatest benefit of working with Flexport has been a new level of clarity into their supply chain. “It’s a great feeling to be able to know where each shipment is at a glance,” says Tregaskes. “The centralization of shipment data, documents and messages on the platform is the reason why Flexport wins for me hands-down every time.”

Along with growing their own business, Tregaskes has found opportunity to be involved in Flexport’s own product development. “Flexport is more than just a forwarder for us—they’re our partner. They’re very responsive to feedback, and are working hard to build a platform that makes my life easier,” says Tregaskes. “That level of dedication is the reason I chose Flexport, and the reason I continue to choose them as a partner.”