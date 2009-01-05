Modern Freight Financing

While managing their shipments on Flexport, Solé encountered typical supply-chain-cash-flow issues brought on by rapid growth. “Early in our business we experienced so much demand that we couldn’t fulfill. We would run out of inventory because we didn’t have the proper financing set up. It was a never-ending problem.”

“We mentioned this to Flexport, and they offered to pay our supplier on our behalf so we could order the bikes we needed, maintain our cash flow, and pay them back when we’d sold those bikes.” Thus began the first of several Flexport Capital loans.

Standley says one of the biggest advantages has been the speed with which they’re able to secure funding with Flexport Capital. “Things move fast here. For Flexport to turn around loans this quickly, and at the price point they do it for, is above and beyond what traditional banks can do. I don’t think there’s anyone who offers what Flexport Capital offers.”