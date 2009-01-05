Skip to content
Customer Success

How Whitmor Optimizes Its Supply Chain and Organizes for Growth

5,500+ SKUs

Whitmor looks for products in demand and develops them quickly. Flexport enables SKU-level analysis.

40+ Suppliers

Timely, proactive shipment management with Flexport’s dedicated team and tools.

24/7 Service

Round the clock, dedicated service to ensure smooth shipments from origin to destination.

Organizational Product Seller Breaks out of the Box with Flexport

Overview

Whitmor is a large private company focused on home organizational products sold online and at major retailers. Over 70 years, Whitmor has grown into a key player in their space. To help position the company for its next stage of growth, Whitmor chose Flexport.

Taking Back Control

For many years, Whitmor worked with a traditional freight forwarder There were no major complaints, but the team was unable to take on new initiatives. Much of Whitmor’s supply chain was managed through spreadsheets and email invoices, making it hard to do financial analysis or make decisions informed by historical data. With limited visibility and data, Whitmor entrusted key supply chain decisions to its suppliers and logistics providers. But now Whitmore seeks better information and more control to make its supply chain a greater strategic asset and competitive advantage.

From guaranteeing vessel space to our quarterly business reviews — Flexport treats us as a business partner and we always feel like a priority.

Michael Herndon

Product Development

Flexport Solutions for Whitmor

A supply chain success partner: Flexport’s team and tools support Whitmor’s priorities. By minimizing transactional operations work, Flexport frees up the Whitmor team to be more strategic.

Easy analytics and reconciliation: All quotes, shipment activity, invoices, docs, and key data points are stored in a central platform, enabling instant reporting, analytics, and invoice reconciliation.

Empowered to act: Flexport returns decision-making power to the Whitmor team, allowing Whitmor to optimize their supply chain against their own KPIs.

