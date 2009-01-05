Customer Success
How Whitmor Optimizes Its Supply Chain and Organizes for Growth
Organizational Product Seller Breaks out of the Box with Flexport
Overview
Whitmor is a large private company focused on home organizational products sold online and at major retailers. Over 70 years, Whitmor has grown into a key player in their space. To help position the company for its next stage of growth, Whitmor chose Flexport.
Taking Back Control
For many years, Whitmor worked with a traditional freight forwarder There were no major complaints, but the team was unable to take on new initiatives. Much of Whitmor’s supply chain was managed through spreadsheets and email invoices, making it hard to do financial analysis or make decisions informed by historical data. With limited visibility and data, Whitmor entrusted key supply chain decisions to its suppliers and logistics providers. But now Whitmore seeks better information and more control to make its supply chain a greater strategic asset and competitive advantage.
Flexport Solutions for Whitmor
A supply chain success partner: Flexport’s team and tools support Whitmor’s priorities. By minimizing transactional operations work, Flexport frees up the Whitmor team to be more strategic.
Easy analytics and reconciliation: All quotes, shipment activity, invoices, docs, and key data points are stored in a central platform, enabling instant reporting, analytics, and invoice reconciliation.
Empowered to act: Flexport returns decision-making power to the Whitmor team, allowing Whitmor to optimize their supply chain against their own KPIs.
