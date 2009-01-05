Classification 101 (7 MIN)
Introduction to Classification
Decode the details of classification. Learn what all those digits mean and why they matter for your supply chain.
Your Key Takeaways
Customs officials use a harmonized system of numeric codes to classify goods. You can crack the codes if you know how the digits break down.
Chapters and headings in the HS codes determine the terms of classification first. After that, other digits determine localized tariffs.
General Rules of Interpretation, aka GRIs, govern how to choose the correct HS codes. Know your GRIs to narrow down classification.
