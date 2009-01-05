Demand Planning 101 (6 MIN)
Introduction to Demand Planning
Learn how inventory forecasting can help you balance the cost of maintaining inventory and potentially running out of product.
Your Key Takeaways
How you can use demand planning to adapt and respond quickly to supply and demand shocks.
How to use and improve inventory forecasting in order to optimize your demand planning.
The importance of demand planning in preventing stock-outs, improving customer satisfaction, and reducing overall costs.
