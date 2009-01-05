Skip to content
Demand Planning 101 (6 MIN)

Introduction to Demand Planning

Learn how inventory forecasting can help you balance the cost of maintaining inventory and potentially running out of product.

Your Key Takeaways

Key Takeaway_1

How you can use demand planning to adapt and respond quickly to supply and demand shocks.

Key Takeaway_2

How to use and improve inventory forecasting in order to optimize your demand planning.

Key Takeaway_3

The importance of demand planning in preventing stock-outs, improving customer satisfaction, and reducing overall costs.

