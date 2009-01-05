What is the Automated Export System (AES)?

The Automated Export System (AES) is the automated system for filing U.S. Shipper’s Export Declarations. AES authorizes the electronic filing of export and manifest information directly to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Due to electronic filing, AES has the capability to edit collected information immediately and correct any detected errors at the time of filing.

AES is a nationwide system operational at all ports and for all methods of transportation. The system was designed to assure the compliance and enforcement of laws relating to exports, improving trade statistics, reducing duplicate reporting, and improving customer service.

