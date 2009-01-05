Back to Glossary
Air Waybill (AWB)
Air waybills are the freight documents associated with air shipments.
Air Waybill (AWB)
What is an air waybill?
An air waybill (AWB) is a non-negotiable document issued by a carrier when goods are transported by air.
An air waybill acts as delivery instructions, a contract of carriage, and a cargo receipt for airfreight.
