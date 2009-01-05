Back to Glossary
Air shipments include an airline terminal fee, which is charged as a fee for handling the cargo.
An airline terminal fee is charged for all air shipments as a fee for handling the cargo.
If applicable, an airline terminal fee will often appear as both an origin charge and a destination charge on your Flexport quote or invoice. However, depending on the airline, it may be included in the air freight fee, rather than listed as a separate origin charge.
