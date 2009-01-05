Back to Glossary
Glossary
Bonded Warehouse
A bonded warehouse is a customs-controlled warehouse where goods for which the duty has not been paid can be stored until the duty is paid.
Bonded Warehouse
What is a bonded warehouse?
A warehouse, building, or otherwise secured warehouse that is customs-controlled where goods for which the duty has not been paid can be stored.
Products stored in bonded warehouses are referred to as bonded goods.
There are 11 different types of bonded warehouses.
Learn More
Related Help Articles
How Do I Estimate Customs Duties?
Related Glossary Terms
Resources
Bonded Warehouse - CBP
Customs Bonded Warehouses - Export.gov