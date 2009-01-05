Skip to content
Glossary

Chassis Fee

A chassis is attached to a truck, and used to transport a container.

What is a chassis fee?

A chassis fee is assessed if your shipment is traveling by truck (e.g., after your cargo arrives at an ocean port, if it’s being transported via truck to a warehouse).

For FCL shipments, this is a flat fee which varies by trucker. 

For LCL shipments, the fee is calculated based on the volume of the cargo.

What is a tri-axle chassis fee?

A tri-axle chassis fee is assessed if an FCL shipment traveling by truck is overweight. Generally a 20’ container above 36,000 lbs and a 40’ container above 44,000 lbs requires a tri-axle chassis. The trucker may charge for both a chassis fee and a tri-axle chassis fee if a tri-axle chassis is necessary. See Overweight Cargo for more information.

If applicable, a chassis fee/tri-axle chassis fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.

