Glossary

Chassis Split

A chassis split fee is charged if the trucker has to make an additional trip to pick up a chassis, from a separate location.

What is a chassis split? 

A chassis split is when the container is not located in the same place as the chassis. In this case, the trucking company may assess a chassis split fee to cover the costs of bringing the chassis to the container location.

When does a chassis split occur?

If an ocean port doesn’t have any chassis available, the trucker may travel to a nearby chassis pool first, pick up the chassis, and then proceed to the port from there. 

If applicable, a chassis split fee will appear on your Flexport invoice as a destination charge.

