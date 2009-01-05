Skip to content
A container yard (CY) is where ocean containers are stored before and after a sailing, and where carriers store empty containers.

What is a container yard?

A container yard (CY) is a physical facility from which ocean carriers accept and deliver ocean containers, as well as issue and receive back empty containers.

Ocean sailings typically have a CY cut-off date by which the container must be delivered in order to be loaded onto the scheduled sailing. 

