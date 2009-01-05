What is a container?

A container is a steel receptacle used to transport ocean and rail shipments. The modern container was invented in the 1950s by Malcolm P. McLean, who owned a steamship company and wanted to be able to lift a container from a vehicle directly on to a ship without first having to unload its contents.

The incoterm FCA should be used for containerized shipments, instead of the pre-container era incoterm FOB.

Common container sizes include 20,’ 40,’ 40’ High Cube, and 45’ High Cube.

