What are countervailing duties?

Countervailing duties (CVD) are duties intended to protect the U.S. manufacturing industry from foreign goods made cheap by subsidies and tax benefits from foreign governments.

How are countervailing duties determined?

Countervailing duties are determined on a country-specific level, and the duty rates counteract the subsidy or foreign government assistance value to exactly level the playing field.

Will countervailing duties apply to my product?

CV duties are dependent on the country of origin and type of product. For a comprehensive and official list of goods affected, visit the International Trade Administration’s website.

