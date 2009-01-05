Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Countervailing Duties

Tags: 

Countervailing duties are applied to foreign goods in the U.S. that are manufactured with foreign subsidies.

Countervailing Duties

What are countervailing duties? 

Countervailing duties (CVD) are duties intended to protect the U.S. manufacturing industry from foreign goods made cheap by subsidies and tax benefits from foreign governments.

How are countervailing duties determined?

Countervailing duties are determined on a country-specific level, and the duty rates counteract the subsidy or foreign government assistance value to exactly level the playing field.

Will countervailing duties apply to my product?

CV duties are dependent on the country of origin and type of product. For a comprehensive and official list of goods affected, visit the International Trade Administration’s website.

Learn More 

Related Help Articles

What are Anti-dumping and Countervailing Duties? 

How Do I Estimate Customs Duties? 

Related Glossary Terms

Anti-dumping Duties (AD) 

HS / HTS Codes 

Resources

Anti-dumping and Countervailing Duties - CBP

Understanding Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Investigations

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage