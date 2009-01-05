Back to Glossary
Country of Origin
Country of origin is the determination for trade purposes of where your goods are manufactured or produced.
This is the location where your goods are manufactured or produced.
While the country of origin might be straightforward in the production of a simple product, rules of origin are used to determine the country of origin for trade purposes, and differ from country to country.
