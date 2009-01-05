What is CBP?

CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) is an agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security, formed in 2003, that regulates international travel and trade into the U.S. CBP examines import paperwork like commercial invoices and packing lists, collects import duties, and performs customs exams.

CBP partners with other government agencies to regulate commercially imported products. Some of these partner government agencies (PGAs) include:

