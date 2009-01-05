Skip to content
Glossary

CBP (Customs and Border Protection)

CBP will examine a shipment's import documents and select shipments for examination.

CBP (Customs and Border Protection)

What is CBP? 

CBP (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) is an agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security, formed in 2003, that regulates international travel and trade into the U.S. CBP examines import paperwork like commercial invoices and packing lists, collects import duties, and performs customs exams

CBP partners with other government agencies to regulate commercially imported products. Some of these partner government agencies (PGAs) include:

 

