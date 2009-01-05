Skip to content
Glossary

Customs Broker

A customs broker is an agent who assists importers and exporters in preparing documents for clearing goods through customs.

Customs Broker

What is a customs broker?

An agent—in some countries powered by a governmental customs agency—who assists importers and exporters in preparing documents for clearing goods through customs.

