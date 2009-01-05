Skip to content
Customs Exam Fee

If your products are pulled for a U.S. Customs exam, you are liable for any applicable fees. These can run from $80 to more than $1,000, depending on the type of inspection performed.

A customs exam fee is the fee incurred by the importer if a shipment is pulled for a customs exam. Depending on the type of inspection performed, the fee can run from $80 to more than $1,000.

The importer accepts liability for any customs fees incurred on shipments brought into the U.S.

