What is a Customs exam fee?

A customs exam fee is the fee incurred by the importer if a shipment is pulled for a customs exam. Depending on the type of inspection performed, the fee can run from $80 to more than $1,000.

The importer accepts liability for any customs fees incurred on shipments brought into the U.S.

