A trucker may charge a delivery labor fee if they have to help unload cargo at the warehouse (or other destination).
A delivery labor fee is a fee assessed by the trucker if the trucker has to help unload cargo at the warehouse or other destination.
If applicable, a delivery labor fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.
