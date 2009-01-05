Skip to content
Delivery Labor Fee

A trucker may charge a delivery labor fee if they have to help unload cargo at the warehouse (or other destination).

What is a delivery labor fee? 

A delivery labor fee is a fee assessed by the trucker if the trucker has to help unload cargo at the warehouse or other destination. 

If applicable, a delivery labor fee will appear on your Flexport quote or invoice as a destination charge.

