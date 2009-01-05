Skip to content
Glossary

Delivery Order

A delivery order is how Flexport communicates pickup and shipment details to the trucker.

What is a delivery order? 

A delivery order (DO) is the document that Flexport sends to the trucker with the pickup and delivery details of the shipment. 

The DO includes special instructions, like that the trucker needs to supply a liftgate, or that the trucker will need to do a drop at the delivery location. Communicate with your Flexport operations team about the delivery location’s accommodations so that the trucker can be prepared for a successful delivery. 

