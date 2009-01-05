Back to Glossary
Glossary
Drayage
Drayage is how a full container is trucked from a port to a nearby warehouse.
Drayage
What is drayage?
Drayage is the transportation of a full ocean container via truck. A full container will be loaded onto a chassis and trucked to a nearby warehouse or rail ramp.
Drayage may incur a drayage base fee.
If the destination is not local, the full container will need to be transloaded into an FTL.
Learn More
Related Help Articles
Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices
Trucking Fees for FCL Deliveries