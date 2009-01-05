What is drayage?

Drayage is the transportation of a full ocean container via truck. A full container will be loaded onto a chassis and trucked to a nearby warehouse or rail ramp.

Drayage may incur a drayage base fee.

If the destination is not local, the full container will need to be transloaded into an FTL.

