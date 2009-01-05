Back to Glossary
Drop and Pick
A drop and pick is a trucking delivery option.
A drop and pick (also known as a drop and hook) is a trucking delivery option for high-volume FCL.
A drop is when a truck driver drops off the container at the warehouse and then leaves (instead of waiting while it’s unloaded, as in a live unload). After the container has been unloaded, the driver returns to pick up the empty container (usually within 48 hours).
A drop and pick is when the truck driver drops off the container at the warehouse and then picks up a different, empty container before leaving. A drop and pick is less expensive than a drop or a live unload; however, it’s only possible if you have containers arriving every few days.
