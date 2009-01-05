Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Drop and Pick

Tags: 

A drop and pick is a trucking delivery option.

Drop and Pick

What is a drop and pick? 

A drop and pick (also known as a drop and hook) is a trucking delivery option for high-volume FCL. 

A drop is when a truck driver drops off the container at the warehouse and then leaves (instead of waiting while it’s unloaded, as in a live unload). After the container has been unloaded, the driver returns to pick up the empty container (usually within 48 hours). 

A drop and pick is when the truck driver drops off the container at the warehouse and then picks up a different, empty container before leaving. A drop and pick is less expensive than a drop or a live unload; however, it’s only possible if you have containers arriving every few days. 

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Trucking Fees for FCL Deliveries

What is a Drop Fee?

Related Glossary Terms

FCL (Full Container Load) 

Pre-Pull

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage