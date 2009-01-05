Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Dry Run

Tags: 

A dry run is a trucking term for when the trucker cannot complete pickup or delivery.

Dry Run

What is a dry run? 

A dry run is when a trucker is not able to successfully complete the pickup or delivery of a shipment. The trucker will charge full price for the extra trip.

Why do dry runs happen?

Dry runs can occur for a few reasons, including:

  • Port congestion. Sometimes, especially during peak season and Chinese New Year preparations, ports are so congested that truckers are unable to pick up a shipment on the first try. 
  • Cargo has not been released. If the trucker arrives to pick up a shipment but the cargo is not ready for pickup, the trucker will charge for a dry run.

 

Dry run charges are unknown at the time of quoting, but will be included on the final invoice if applicable.

Learn More 

Related Help Articles

Common Line Items on Flexport Quotes and Invoices

Trucking Fees for FCL Deliveries

Related Glossary Terms

Trucking Wait Fee 

Chassis Fee

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage