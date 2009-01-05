What is the ELD mandate?

The ELD allows truckers to log their hours electronically instead of in paper books.

The ELD mandate took effect on December 18th, 2017 and brings the possibility of:

Higher trucking rates

Less trucking capacity

Less trucking flexibility

Additional charges

