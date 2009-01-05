Skip to content
EBS (Emergency Bunker Surcharge)

Carriers implement an EBS once fuel costs have risen so high that they cut into carriers' profits.

What is EBS?

EBS (Emergency Bunker Surcharge) is implemented by carriers to further cover the cost of rising fuel prices. EBS is implemented on top of BAF (Bunker Adjustment Factor) once fuel (bunker) prices have risen so high that carriers begin to lose profits (i.e. the “emergency”). 

EBS is implemented per carrier, per trade lane and will be included in Flexport’s freight rates if applicable.  

