What is EBS?

EBS (Emergency Bunker Surcharge) is implemented by carriers to further cover the cost of rising fuel prices. EBS is implemented on top of BAF (Bunker Adjustment Factor) once fuel (bunker) prices have risen so high that carriers begin to lose profits (i.e. the “emergency”).

EBS is implemented per carrier, per trade lane and will be included in Flexport’s freight rates if applicable.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

What's the Relationship Between Vessel Fuel and Crude Oil?

Emergency Bunker Surcharge (EBS): What You Need to Know

Related Glossary Terms

BAF (Bunker Adjustment Factor)