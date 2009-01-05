What is the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)?

The Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) is an independent U.S. agency responsible for regulating foreign and inter-coastal ocean commerce shipping via U.S. ports. The FMC regulates both VOCCs (Vessel Operating Common Carriers) and NVOCCs (Non-vessel Operating Common Carriers).

The purpose of the FMC is to maintain fair competition in ocean transportation for the sake of the shipping public; for example, Flexport uses NRAs to remain FMC-compliant.

