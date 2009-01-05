What is an FTL?

An FTL (full truckload) is a type of trucking in which an entire truckload (usually 53’ long trailer) is reserved for the transportation of the cargo.

FTL service is used for shipments that can fill up an entire truck. It’s also a trucking option if you require a faster transit time, because the trucker goes directly from origin to destination without any additional pickups or deliveries or stops at terminals along the way.

A full container may be transloaded into an FTL if it is delivering to a residence.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Delivering FCL to a Residence: What You Need to Know

The Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Mandate: What You Need to Know

Related Glossary Terms

LTL (Less than Truckload)

Transloading