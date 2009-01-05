Back to Glossary
FTL (Full Truckload)
An FTL is a type of trucking used for shipments that can fill an entire truck.
What is an FTL?
An FTL (full truckload) is a type of trucking in which an entire truckload (usually 53’ long trailer) is reserved for the transportation of the cargo.
FTL service is used for shipments that can fill up an entire truck. It’s also a trucking option if you require a faster transit time, because the trucker goes directly from origin to destination without any additional pickups or deliveries or stops at terminals along the way.
A full container may be transloaded into an FTL if it is delivering to a residence.
