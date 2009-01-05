Skip to content
Hazmat

Hazmat means hazardous materials, and need to be carefully shipped.

Hazmat

What is hazmat? 

Hazmat means “hazardous materials.” 

Hazardous materials include but are not limited to: 

  • Batteries
  • Magnets
  • Chemicals (e.g. lighter fluid, hand sanitizers, etc)
  • Fertilizer
  • Gases
  • Poisonous substances
  • Explosives and flammable substances

The supplier should know whether a product is hazmat and how to ship a hazmat product. The supplier should also be able to provide all dangerous goods paperwork.

All shipments must comply with hazmat regulations. 

