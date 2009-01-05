Back to Glossary
Hazmat
Hazmat means hazardous materials, and need to be carefully shipped.
What is hazmat?
Hazmat means “hazardous materials.”
Hazardous materials include but are not limited to:
- Batteries
- Magnets
- Chemicals (e.g. lighter fluid, hand sanitizers, etc)
- Fertilizer
- Gases
- Poisonous substances
- Explosives and flammable substances
The supplier should know whether a product is hazmat and how to ship a hazmat product. The supplier should also be able to provide all dangerous goods paperwork.
All shipments must comply with hazmat regulations.
