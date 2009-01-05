What is hazmat?

Hazmat means “hazardous materials.”

Hazardous materials include but are not limited to:

Batteries

Magnets

Chemicals (e.g. lighter fluid, hand sanitizers, etc)

Fertilizer

Gases

Poisonous substances

Explosives and flammable substances

The supplier should know whether a product is hazmat and how to ship a hazmat product. The supplier should also be able to provide all dangerous goods paperwork.

All shipments must comply with hazmat regulations.

