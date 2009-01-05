What Is EXW?

EXW (Ex Works) is an incoterm that only requires the seller to make the goods available for pickup by the buyer at the seller’s premises or another named location. The buyer is responsible for export clearance, loading the goods at the named location, and bearing all cost and risk to the destination.

EXW can be used for all modes of transport, including LCL (Less than Container Load), FCL, and air.

It is ultimately up to the buyer and the seller to agree on each party's responsibility of cost and risk before the shipment begins.

