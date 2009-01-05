What is ISPS?

ISPS (International Ship and Port Facility Security Code) is a security measure put into place in response to the 9/11 attacks by the IMO (International Maritime Organization) as part of the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Convention.

ISPS assigns responsibilities to governments, shipping companies, shipping personnel, and port/facility personnel to detect security threats and take preventative measures against those threats affecting ships or ports used in international trade.

