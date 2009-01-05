What is a known shipper?

Known shipper is a shipper status determined by the TSA (Transportation Security Administration). A shipper must be a known shipper in order to load cargo on a passenger aircraft from the US. TSA’s Known Shipper Management System confirms the validity and integrity of the shipper to establish the shipper as a known shipper.

Known shippers also have better freight rates, more route options, and fewer delays as a result of being an established shipper with the TSA.

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Should I Ship by Air or LCL?

Types of Air Service

Related Glossary Terms

Automated Manifest System (AMS)

CTPAT

Resources

Cargo Programs - TSA