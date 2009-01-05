If you’re not sure whether you want to ship by air or LCL (less than container load), then consider how quickly you want your cargo to reach its destination, and how much you’re willing to spend to get it there.

Cargo shipped via air will reach its destination several days faster than an LCL shipment, but air is significantly more expensive, even if you’re using the cheapest of the three air services.

Shipping via Flexport’s LCL service will add several days onto your transit time but it is significantly less expensive and offers: a consistent low price, labeling and palletization services, and reliable weekly sailings.