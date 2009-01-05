Back to Glossary
Glossary
LCL (Less than Container Load)
LCL is a mode of shipping via ocean, and is recommended if your shipment isn't large enough to fill a container.
LCL (Less than Container Load)
What is LCL?
LCL (less than container load) is a mode of shipping via ocean. If you don’t have enough cargo to fill up an entire container, consider shipping LCL.
An LCL shipment will be consolidated with other LCL shipments into one container.
See Should I Ship by LCL or FCL? if you’re unsure whether LCL or FCL is a better fit for your shipment.
An LCL shipment will be consolidated at a CFS (container freight station) before gating in at the CY (container yard) at origin, and deconsolidated at destination:
Learn More
Related Help Articles
Related Glossary Terms
CFS (Container Freight Station)