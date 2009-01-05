Skip to content
  • English
  • 简体中文
Talk to an ExpertGet Started
Get Started
Back to Glossary

Glossary

Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC)

Tags: 

A Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) is an ocean carrier that transports goods under its own House Bill of Lading, or equivalent documentation, without operating ocean transportation vessels.

Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC)

What is a Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC)?

A Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier (NVOCC) is an ocean carrier that transports goods under its own House Bill of Lading, or equivalent documentation, without operating ocean transportation vessels. Rather, an NVOCC leases space from another ocean carrier, or Vessel Operating Common Carrier (VOCC), that they sell to their own customers. An NVOCC can be described as a shipper to carriers and a carrier to shippers. 

While NVOCCs do not usually own their own warehouses, many own their own fleet of containers. In certain circumstances, a NVOCC may also operate as a freight forwarder. 

Learn More

Related Help Articles

Flexport’s LCL Service 

What are Ocean Alliances?

Related Glossary Terms

Rolled Cargo 

Cargo Ready Date (CRD)

Ready to Get Started?

Flexport makes shipping your cargo transparent, reliable, and affordable

More from Flexport

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Motor Truck Cargo Insurance

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    Total Insured Value

  • help center basic image

    Glossary

    All-Risk Coverage