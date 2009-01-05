Back to Glossary
Notify Party
What is a Notify Party?
A notify party is any party that is notified with shipment information by a carrier upon the arrival of cargo at its destination.
In most instances, a customs broker, freight forwarder, or intermediary is shown as the notify party in order to facilitate prompt customs clearance and cargo delivery.
