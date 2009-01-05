Back to Glossary
Packing List (PL)
A Packing List is a document used for Customs declaration. Accurate documentation may help avoid a Customs exam.
Packing List (PL)
What is a Packing List?
A Packing List (PL) is a document used for customs declaration that identifies the quantity, weight, dimensions, and carton count of the shipped products.
The information listed on the Commercial Invoice must match the corresponding fields on the Packing List (e.g., the quantity of units for each product should be the same on both the Commercial Invoice and the Packing List).
