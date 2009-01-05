Skip to content
Pallet

Cartons are stacked on pallets to make cargo more secure and to make unloading easier.

What is a pallet?

A pallet is a flat transport structure used to increase the ease of handling, speed of loading/unloading, and protection of cargo during the transportation process. 

There are two main kinds of pallets: stringer pallets and block pallets.

If you are shipping to an Amazon FBA warehouse, note that LTL shipments must be palletized, and Amazon will only accept wood pallets.

