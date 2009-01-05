Back to Glossary
Pallet
Cartons are stacked on pallets to make cargo more secure and to make unloading easier.
A pallet is a flat transport structure used to increase the ease of handling, speed of loading/unloading, and protection of cargo during the transportation process.
There are two main kinds of pallets: stringer pallets and block pallets.
If you are shipping to an Amazon FBA warehouse, note that LTL shipments must be palletized, and Amazon will only accept wood pallets.
