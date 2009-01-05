Glossary
PGA (Partner Government Agency)
A PGA is a division of the U.S. government that regulates certain products and oversees their entry into the U.S.
What is a PGA?
A PGA (Partner Government Agency) is a government agency that works alongside the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) that regulate commodities entering the U.S.
Some PGAs include:
- Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS)
- Federal Drug Administration (FDA)
- Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
- Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF)
Products that are regulated by PGAs often require permits or other additional documentation, so many PGAs have their own import guides. It is the importer’s responsibility to be aware of what they need to import a product into the U.S.
If a PGA refuses an import shipment, CBP will consequently not allow the goods to enter U.S. commerce.
